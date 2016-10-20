Letters to the Editor

October 20, 2016 11:13 AM

Pierce Transit: Abandoning Old Town is not an improvement

Barry White, Tacoma

Upon attending a presentation from Pierce Transit, I learned that proposed revisions to the transit plan, afforded by an additional 35,000 hours of available transit, is broken down into two alternatives for future service.

The more appealing service, Alt 2, improves frequency and allows later service in the evenings; however, this service removes all service to Old Town as Route 13 has been identified as a limited ridership area.

The graph from Pierce Transit for Alt 2 shows Route 13 being replaced by “other routes”. There are no other routes to Old Town.

If Alt 2 is taken, residents would need to walk up either 30th Street or Carr to access transit. This is not acceptable service when the goal is to expand transit and not reduce it.

Pierce Transit says this is for the “greater good”. Not so good if you want transit through Old Town.

