TNT editorial: Primary endorsement differs from general election

Re: “We endorse: Blinn, Kirkendoll for Pierce County Superior Court” (TNT editorial, 10/5)
The News Tribune published primary endorsements for Superior Court with a strong recommendation for Dwayne Christopher: “Coming full circle in Tollefson’s courtroom would make a nice story for the Tacoma resident, but what’s more relevant is the breadth of law Christopher has soaked up - civil, criminal, employment discrimination, juvenile, family law and more - that could easily fill a Superior Court calendar. An African American, he would also add diversity to a court with only two non-white judges.”
All of your comments were supportive of Christopher.
On the other hand, your endorsement of Christopher’s opponent Blinn was disconcerting: “We say these watchwords apply: Trust, but verify.” An additional comment read, “That Blinn was a favored lieutenant under embattled prosecutor Lindquist causes us some concern. A whistle-blower complaint filed last year against Lindquist alleged he made Blinn the chief of a one-person homicide division to help grease Blinn’s path to the Lakewood judge post.”
I am puzzled and dismayed regarding your latest endorsement. I conclude from your original comments that Blinn is questionable and Christopher is what Pierce County needs.
