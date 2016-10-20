Election: Why I am Supporting Rep. Teri Hickel for Re-election

I am proud to support Rep. Teri Hickel for reelection. She is a true public servant that puts the 30th Legislative District and the Federal Way community first.
Rep. Hickel passed legislation unanimously to make it easier for vulnerable seniors and children to get their Supplemental Nutrition Access Program (SNAP) benefits. Because of her bill, hundreds of struggling families all across Washington State can access the SNAP benefits from day 1 – day 20 of each month (instead of just during the first 10 days of each month).
I am also thankful that Rep. Hickel is fighting hard to make transportation easier, like: a) completing the Triangle on I-5 and South 348th Street in Federal Way, b) completing Hwy 509 (which right now forces trucks to share I-5 and 405 with commuters), and c) connecting Hwy 18 to Hwy 167 directly to the Tacoma port (so that trucks won’t need to come through the Federal Way as much).
I think I am not alone in wanting our public servants to be more like Rep. Hickel – who can work across the party line, have common sense solutions, and have a compassionate heart.
