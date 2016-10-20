26th Legislative District: Spitzer studied at the school of hard-knocks

On government spending and taxes, Representative Michelle Caldier doesn’t understand her district’s priorities. She’s spent so much time in Olympia for special sessions that she hasn’t had time to talk with the people she represents.
Rep. Caldier voted no on several bills while claiming she was protecting taxpayers, yet she has done nothing to fix our broken system. We have the most regressive tax structure of any state in our nation. Middle class people and seniors in our area pay a tax rate five or six times higher than billionaires in our state do. We don’t need Band-Aid fixes, we need tax reform that brings real tax fairness. It’s time for a change.
Voters would do well to support Randy Spitzer. He has faced hard times and pulled himself up with hard work. He understands small business and has advocated for a fiscally responsible approach to our states spending priorities. If we’re going to move away from the Legislature’s inaction, we need to elect Spitzer.
