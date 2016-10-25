College: Value of GET funding unfairly diminished

State officials took away from the middle class by reducing the cost at Washington State University. Working people invested money in the GET prepaid college tuition program, expecting it to grow at least as much as other 529 plans for in-state and out-of-state colleges.
We worked, saved and sacrificed for our children’s and grandchildren’s futures, and you wiped away our hard work and sacrifice by reducing college tuition at WSU, because the value of GET is tied to the cost of WSU.
Could you not help poor families without hurting those that worked and sacrificed?
