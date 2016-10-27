Freedom: This isn't the America I grew up in

I am fortunate to have been born into, grown up in, and have lived in a country known as “the land of the free.” I am fortunate to have had the freedom and opportunity to be the best my talent and energy allowed. With few restrictions, I could live where I wanted to live, go where and when I wanted, and do what I wanted as long as I didn’t do harm to others.
I am sad that our children, grandchildren and future generations may not enjoy the freedoms of my generation. I am sad that over the past few years I have seen these freedoms diminished. Politicians and unelected bureaucrats have slowly and efficiently exerted more and more control over our daily lives.
The young people today appear to be living in a dream world, and have not been taught the significant events of history. They will be the one’s who will have to pay.
