Election: What happened to unbiased news reporting?

Your paper is so slanted toward the Democratic party, it is no fun reading anymore. When I scan your paper in the morning, and if I see less than four articles or cartoons against Donald Trump, I will read it, which isn’t very often. Any articles I have read with items alleging Hillary Clinton wrongdoing are so inundated with “roses and lollipops” that it should be in the family section.
I consider myself an independent voter, but when I see a paper like yours spewing so much trash like the supposed Trump groping, I will probably vote for him. If you and the Democratic party are that afraid of him, maybe he could actually do some good to tear down the political machine that is slowly driving this country into bankruptcy.
I hope Trump keeps his word and sues all of them after the election, so that the truth may actually come out.
