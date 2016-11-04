Sound Transit 3: Priorities off track

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief Pause

0:09 Fatal crash slows traffic through Fife

0:27 Man hit and killed fleeing across I-5

1:32 Bail set at $20,000 for driver who allegedly hit 7-year-old trick-or-treater

0:43 Homeless man found dead in Parkland; suspect arrested

0:55 Serial robber's escape foiled by police gunfire

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

2:16 Russell Wilson: This is best I've felt since Week 1

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board