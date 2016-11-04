Letters to the Editor

November 4, 2016 5:08 PM

Sound Transit 3: Priorities off track

D. Helland, Lakewood

I will be voting no on the transit proposal. I do not wish to grant a “lien” on my taxes for 20-30 years to any agency. Funding periods should be for a much shorter period to allow for plan review and performance evaluation.

While high speed trains have merit, I am against projects such as extending the Tacoma trolley to the Hilltop and then on to TCC. Why spend millions to perform a function that buses can do for a fraction of the cost?

In contrast, my heart goes out to the homeless and desperate people I see on the streets of Lakewood and Tacoma. Where is the 30 year plan for them?

I think that we as citizens need to be very careful about setting our priorities.

