Trump: Credit him for driving up voter turnout

I’m a Bernie Sanders guy, but I voted for Hillary Clinton as the “lesser of two evils”. But I would like to sincerely thank Donald Trump for making this the most meaningful presidential election of my short 53 years.
Without Trump, this probably would have been just another low-turnout election by the rote. Instead, Americans have embraced new understanding of the power of the people. This will be one of the highest turnouts of any presidential election.
So, thanks Donald. Now go crawl back under your rock.
