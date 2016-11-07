County executive: Talbert knows local governance best

I have been honored to serve the citizens of Fircrest as a council member and mayor, and while I do not speak for the Fircrest city or the council on this matter, I wholeheartedly support Rick Talbert for Pierce County executive.
Pierce County is where I have lived my whole life and have owned a small business for 30 years, so I have seen the good, the bad and the ugly when it comes to local government. Talbert knows the buck stops with local government and you only have success by working together. His hard work as a public official has delivered solid results on issues ranging from infrastructure improvements, increasing law enforcement, job creation and domestic violence -- all accomplished in a transparent and accountable manner.
Talbert is not afraid to take a tough stance against possible bad policy to ensure tax payers are protected. I look forward to working with him on solving issues and creating opportunities for all county residents.
