Legislature: Seaquist will be responsive to all

As a resident of the 26th Legislative District, I have become concerned about the level of representation we’re receiving. On several occasions I’ve contacted Rep. Jesse Young’s office with questions or concerns, to no avail. Trying to make an appointment is nearly impossible, and after obtaining an appointment, I was stood up.
Having taken time away from work, it was upsetting to be so rudely treated. He should be responsive to all of us in the 26th. There is no expectation of receiving preferential treatment, just fair and equal treatment.
Based on my experiences, my vote will go to Larry Seaquist, who in the past has been available to the people of his district. He is interested in our concerns and how the decisions of the Legislature affect us.
