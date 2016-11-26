Police force: We must protect the protectors

Better to have an officer alive than a trigger-crazy addict, one that cannot be trusted for one minute. Police officers may need a little more training confronting unknown dangerous people, but officers still have to be in control.
Too many criminals around can cut down the life of a good man.
Whatever can be done to protect our protectors needs to be the goal. Police officers already have so much to put up with, as the population is still allowed to carry guns.
Anybody who goes into a field as dangerous as police work, must be motivated to protect people.
Comments