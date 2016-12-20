Immigration: Declare Tacoma a sanctuary city

Our new president will dramatically accelerate the deportation of undocumented immigrants. The TNT recently published an article on the petition to declare the University of Puget Sound a sanctuary for undocumented students.
Another article spotlighted sanctuary cities like Seattle, Portland and Chicago that have vowed to fight Trump’s policies. And an op-ed was published in defense of Tacoma as a “welcoming city” opposed to cries of “Go back to your country.”
Isn’t it time for an editorial stand saying that Tacoma should declare itself a sanctuary city? Tacoma has historically been a city made by immigrants; with or without documents, they continue to enrich our community, even as we host one of the largest immigrant detention centers in the nation.
As a “welcoming city” we should offer all possible protections against a new wave of mass deportations -- at a minimum pledging not to cooperate with immigration agents. Let’s urge our mayor and City Council to declare Tacoma a sanctuary city.
Comments