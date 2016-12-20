Letters to the Editor

Immigration: Declare Tacoma a sanctuary city

John Lear, Tacoma

Our new president will dramatically accelerate the deportation of undocumented immigrants. The TNT recently published an article on the petition to declare the University of Puget Sound a sanctuary for undocumented students.

Another article spotlighted sanctuary cities like Seattle, Portland and Chicago that have vowed to fight Trump’s policies. And an op-ed was published in defense of Tacoma as a “welcoming city” opposed to cries of “Go back to your country.”

Isn’t it time for an editorial stand saying that Tacoma should declare itself a sanctuary city? Tacoma has historically been a city made by immigrants; with or without documents, they continue to enrich our community, even as we host one of the largest immigrant detention centers in the nation.

As a “welcoming city” we should offer all possible protections against a new wave of mass deportations -- at a minimum pledging not to cooperate with immigration agents. Let’s urge our mayor and City Council to declare Tacoma a sanctuary city.

