Automation: Idealist sci-fi vision was dead wrong

“Not everyone in love with Amazon Go idea,” (TNT, 12/8).
Reading about the proposed Amazon stores without human staff reminded me of all the science fiction of my youth, which wrote glowingly about automation and robots taking on all the toil and drudgery while we humans lived lives of leisure and plenty.
Of course it didn’t work out that way.
Yes, machines are taking on much of the work, and profits are immense. But instead of spreading the benefits to all, the corporatocracy is keeping the profits for themselves, controlling the electoral process, fighting all taxation and embracing the real agenda of the Republican Party: unfettered capitalism bringing immense wealth to the few and struggle and poverty for the masses.
Anybody who believes that Plutocrat-in-Chief Donald Trump will make America great again by bringing back well-paying quality jobs to the middle class is living in a delusional fool’s paradise. As Amazon is proving, all trends are in the opposite direction and accelerating.
