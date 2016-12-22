Electoral College: Popular vote should win the day

It’s time to remove the electors from the Electoral College. Pin the Electoral College votes directly to the popular vote.
If a political party wins the popular vote, it should automatically receive the state’s Electoral College vote. No need for electors to meet and pledge themselves to the nominee.
This would have prevented four Washington state electors from breaking ranks with the majority and choosing their own candidate for president.
There is no need to end the Electoral College. Amend the Consitution to make the popular vote and the Electoral College vote the same.
Comments