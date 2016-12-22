War: A nasty business except for those who profit

Re: “Easing stress of ‘Death TV’ for remote warriors” (TNT, 12/8).
It’s no wonder intelligence analysts feel stress and anxiety in carrying out their work. Killing people is a nasty business. War is a nasty business. This war has been going on longer than many of these people have lived. And there is no end in sight and certainly no victory.
This article and others make it clear this impersonal kind of warfare is only going to grow in the future. Our space programs that are made out to sound like a noble venture for mankind are mostly an extension of our military warfare. This article also indicates the ability to witness rape and other mayhem. If only they had the ability to witness and offer testimony to the wrongs our own men and women commit. Our mistreatment of prisoners for instance.
After 25 years of war our only real accomplishment is that we’ve spread the war e191en to our own shores. War today is nasty and a futile one for the ones sent to fight it. But obviously not for those who profit from it.
