Letters to the Editor

December 22, 2016 6:03 PM

Ethics: State board shuts out public input

Ron Thompson, Puyallup

Re: “Puyallup lawmaker fights 44 ethics violations over Facebook posts,” (TNT, 12/14).

I recently sat through the entire state Ethics Board hearing for Rep. Melanie Stambaugh and it appears the board did not follow its agenda. Item 5 called for public comments; however, public members present were not given an opportunity to comment at the hearing.

Instead, attorneys for both sides were instructed to prepare/submit their closing arguments in writing by Dec. 23, and the hearing was adjourned. Not only was this hearing a complete sham, but the Ethics Board and its attorneys looked silly because of their ridiculous arguments.

This was an absolute abuse of power and a waste of time and taxpayers’ money.

