Journalism: TNT needs counterpoint

Re: Karen Peterson: “How did we not see that coming” (TNT, 11/13).
Karen Peterson, Executive Editor, stated, “We journalists need to get back to work. Working harder to get out of our offices and understand the people who live in our communities.” Perhaps one way to understand the people who live in our communities is to get Matt Driscoll out of Tacoma. I understand it’s Matt Driscoll’s job to invoke conversations on different topics but the tone and verbiage of his columns of 11/9/16, 11/21/16 and 12/20/16 are prime examples of his attempts to marginalize those who don’t agree with him.
Your Editorial Board’s column titled “Yes, Virginia, there is a Trump presidency coming” (TNT, 12/19) is also a prime example of why the election of Trump was a collective middle finger to journalists and the national press corp. You continue to attempt to demonize Trump by the paragraph: “If the truth of Trump’s presidency seems too cold to bear...” Your single minded arrogance and tolerance is truly one sided to the political left.
Perhaps it would be a good idea to start a point/counterpoint column. A local beat reporter who understands citizens in the county and more could accurately reflects their viewpoints on issues would serve us all.
Comments