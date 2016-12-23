Headlines: Misleading at best

Re: “Trump gets his way on Air Force One” (TNT, 12/21).
It would be nice if a bit more care were taken to insure that headlines on articles actually match the content of the articles. On 12/22, the top of the fold front page headline states that “Trump gets his way on Air Force One” When reading the article, one finds that Trump got nothing but a vague promise that something vague would happen in the far distant future, like at the end of his not guaranteed second term.
On page three of the same issue, the headline reads that a friend of the driver was killed and that the “Rider,16, didn’t wear seat belt.” Then we find out that the 16 year old was wearing a seat belt and was not killed and the 18 year old rider who was killed was not.
Robert DuChaine, Buckley
