Seahawks: Why can't they respect the flag?

I was thrilled recently to see players from the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots stand respectfully with their hands over their hearts facing the flag during the playing of the national anthem and the flag presentation.
Our Seahawks team prefers to cavort around locking arms, which they call a show of unity, rather then respecting the flag.
Thousands of service members of all races and color fought and died for our flag that the Seahawks refuse to honor. It was those heroes who made it possible for football players to become millionaires, despite their lack of true service to the country.
It appears that Coach Pete Carroll is bending over backwards to be politically correct and follow the lead of San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
