Trump: It's a wonderful presidency? Hardly

Every holiday season millions of people watch the classic movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” In all these years, I’ve never heard of anyone rooting for Mr.Potter, but somehow we’ve elected him.
Our president-elect is 70 years old. If he really cared about the common man, don’t you think we would have evidence of that aside from his campaign speeches? Looking at his cabinet nominees, you can see where we could be headed: Pottersville, U.S.A.
Rise up, George Bailey. Put on your wings, Clarence. We need you now.
