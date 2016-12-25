Overtime: New rules might be derailed under Trump

Re: “Many salaried workers will be on the clock,” (TNT, 12/18).
“It Ain’t Necessarily So” would be a better headline for this article by Marilyn Melia of CTW Features that was published in the paper. It does not tell the whole story.
A federal judge issued an injunction earlier this month. Those federal overtime regulations are not legally in effect until a final court decision from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.
You can go online and get more details as to the confusion and implications of this, especially because a Donald Trump administration will no doubt agree with the injunction decision. Some businesses, large and small, are already starting to comply by paying overtime after 40 hours to executive, administrative and professional employees whose annual salary is between $23,660 and $47,476.
This is a major wage law change that will undoubtedly become a major partisan football and many doubt it will ever go into effect under Trump.
