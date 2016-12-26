Stalking: Crimes against women need to be taken seriously

Re: “Woman sought safety from killer” (TNT 12/22)
A woman was shot dead recently by a former “violent and possessive boyfriend,” despite calling the police “repeatedly because of his threats and stalking behavior” for a period exceeding a year’s span.
Stalking is a violation of both state and federal law. Why wasn’t this man arrested before committing murder? He is dead by suicide, so there was no justice for Karen Perez Placencia either before or after her death. Why not?
I fear the answer may be that crimes against women aren’t taken seriously. Why else do we have a backlog of untested rape kits in Washington, estimated at 6,000?
A civilized society should do better than this.
