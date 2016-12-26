Proctor: Neighborhood gentrification saddens

It breaks my heart to see that the second phase of the gentrification of Tacoma’s Proctor District is underway. I am bracing myself for another huge, modern, block-shaped building to belch its way from the ground, casting its shadow over what used to be such a sweet, vintage shopping area.
I am all for moving forward. I am all for change. I am even all for development when it is done in a reasonable manner that fits the area and doesn’t insult and ignore the desires of the locals and the business owners who will be displaced.
I understand we will be losing two long-standing small businesses to another bar. There are already eight establishments that sell spirits within walking distance of North 26th and Proctor.
After the fiasco with the city and the owners of Proctor Station, it is clear that it doesn’t matter what we little people think. It is all about the almighty buck. Putting small business people out of work? They don’t care. More money for them.
How many big, lumpy apartment buildings and bars do you really need? Numerous, apparently.
Comments