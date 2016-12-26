Immigration: What other laws should Tacoma ignore?

Re: Matt Driscoll: “Should Tacoma follow Olympia and become a sanctuary city?” (TNT, 12/19)
Are there any other laws besides immigration that we should ignore? I didn’t vote for Trump so forget federal taxes. Should anybody be able to immigrate here?
I am responsible for helping several South Americans legally come here. Were we naive to go through the laborious legal immigration process?Should we have just come?
If the best and brightest come here, how can their countries of origin improve?
