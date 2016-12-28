Sentence: Church killer should be executed

Re: “Death too easy for church killer with heart of stone,” (TNT, 12/18).
I am so disheartened by the liberal point of view of columnist Kathleen Parker. I can’t imagine that if someone pointed a gun at her or her grandchildren that she would not pull a trigger to save herself or them.
For her to say it is morally wrong to kill someone and that she does not want to be part of someone’s murder is totally absurd. She would indeed save herself or her kids or grandchildren.
Giving the church murderer in Charleston, South Carolina, a death sentence is justice, not murder. Who wants to spend tax dollars keeping a murderer alive with free health care, television, library, meals and religious services? I sure don’t.
