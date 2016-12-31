Letters to the Editor

December 31, 2016 6:24 PM

Education: Federal involvement is a myth

Raney Ellis, Tacoma

Re: “Will Washington join handwriting revival?” (TNT, 12/23)

In the article, the author perpetuates the myth that the education standards known as Common Core are federal guidelines. In fact, these standards were created and adopted by the states alone.

There has never been any approval or promulgation by any branch of the federal government. The media just can't seem to get this right. If one wants to argue about the standards themselves, fine. But don't continue to give opponents false information to try to stave off implementation of school curricula.

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

WR John Ross talks after Peach Bowl loss to Alabama

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos