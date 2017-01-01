Election: Enthusiasm gap ignored by media

I can completely understand why the Democrats have had a hard time accepting the election results. We were told by the liberal press, the mainstream media and literally all of the political pundits that Hillary Clinton would win. Real Clear Politics and other polls showed Hillary had a national lead of 3-4 points. We heard the Senate would flip and the Republican House would lose 10-15 seats or even flip if everything lined up. Three traditional red states may go Democratic; Arizona, Georgia and even Texas.
David Plouffe, the “genius” of President Obama’s 2008 campaign, stated categorically, 100 percent, that Hillary would win. The Democratic ground game was just too good. The confidence level was sky high and the electoral college favored the Democrats starting with 242 votes.
How could Hillary lose? Enthusiasm. There was an enthusiasm gap as big as the Grand Canyon.
From August 1 to October 22, Trump had 87 campaign events averaging over 6,000 participants and thousands were turned away. Hillary had 37 events averaging less than a thousand. Trump finished strong too. With Trump’s “dream team” cabinet, I believe the enthusiasm gap will exist for a long time.
Comments