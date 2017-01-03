Trump: Give him a chance to prove haters wrong

I can appreciate the hostility towards the 2016 president-elect. I know all too well, because I was in the same situation in 2008 and 2012 when President Obama reigned. (Although I never rioted or asked to get rid of the Electoral College.)
Obama has divided America. However, America is now in a great position. As a businessman, President Trump will always be open to negotiation. This opens up the door for something America hasn’t seen quite recently; it’s called compromise!
America must reject the notion of hijacking toxic issues for political expediency (for either party). Only when both political ideologies step away from their deeply entrenched issues will America thrive again.
Times are a’changing. Our country should give Trump a chance. Stop the hate. Stop the protesting. Support our soon to be inaugurated president.
The haters might be surprised in the next few years that he isn’t as evil as they thought. If not, do the American thing and vote your way out of it in 2020.
