Immigration: Congressman naive on sanctuary cities

I submitted a letter to U.S. Rep. Denny Heck asking what his position was on “sanctuary cities” and why he has not taken action to penalize mayors who proclaim their cities as a sanctuary for illegal immigrants.
His response was naïve and a proclamation of his inability to provide competent leadership regarding this issue. Heck’s response offered the tired excuse of the lame and ill-defined “comprehensive immigration” legislation that has been bandied about the country by Democrats for the past decade.
His position equated to our national sovereignty being contingent on future dubious legislation rather than existing laws. This is unacceptable for an individual who was elected to follow our Constitution and adhere to the laws of our country.
What a pathetic example of representation of Washington’s citizens!
