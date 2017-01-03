Trump: He sold false truths, we bought them

The merger of politics with the American obsession over reality television, resulting in the emergence of President-elect Donald Trump, leaves many of us uneasy.
For some there is a sense of national shame, wondering how did this happen. Some are feeling empowered shouting a righteous and victorious: “now we’ll fix everything!” Others are fearful of the probability of oppression, discrimination and having basic human rights stripped.
The national media has moved into the realm of speculation, abandoning high-quality news coverage to become opinionated talk shows.
A skilled illusionist using smoke and mirrors, Trump embarked on a victory tour. Last week he told his minions to their numb astonishment that he was never going to follow through with his promises. On “draining the swamp,” he said it played well during the campaign, but he never had that in mind.
Trump is only about winning. Having no moral compass, no sense of right or wrong, he created false truths, sometimes called lies. He won by selling us on buying into these fantasies. We can no longer distinguish between what is real and what isn’t.
His win leaves us all wondering about our future.
Comments