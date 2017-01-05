Letters to the Editor

January 5, 2017 11:06 AM

Fireworks: A grand way to spoil a happy new year

Ted R. Archambault, Tacoma

I want to wish all of the self-serving fireworks users a happy new year. Private pyrotechnics in Spanaway started at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and continued into the early morning hours.

I was awakened at midnight by loud, explosive rockets. I reached for a rifle, as I was trained to do while in the military, only to find that I didn’t have one.

I found my dog cowering in a closet. I was overjoyed to hear the loud screams and laughter from people who most assuredly were using their last drunken throbbing brain cells of 2016.

I am just wondering which laws I can ignore for my own amusement. Where is our law enforcement in this county?

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Markelle Fultz, David Crisp after loss to Oregon

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos