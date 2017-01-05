Fireworks: A grand way to spoil a happy new year

I want to wish all of the self-serving fireworks users a happy new year. Private pyrotechnics in Spanaway started at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and continued into the early morning hours.
I was awakened at midnight by loud, explosive rockets. I reached for a rifle, as I was trained to do while in the military, only to find that I didn’t have one.
I found my dog cowering in a closet. I was overjoyed to hear the loud screams and laughter from people who most assuredly were using their last drunken throbbing brain cells of 2016.
I am just wondering which laws I can ignore for my own amusement. Where is our law enforcement in this county?
