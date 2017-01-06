Gerson: God is right here within you

Re: “Where is God in all this suffering and futility?” (TNT, 12/25)
In response to the Christmas Day editorial by Michael Gerson asking "Where is God" I would offer the following response: Gerson isn't the first to ask this. Jesus' disciples wanted to know where he would set up his kingdom so everyone could see it. To this Jesus replied: "The kingdom of God is within you."
What can be seen? God is seen in his love being reflected from those who practice "love one another as I have loved you." I see the presence of God when I share his love with people in nursing homes and at the ICE detention center on the Tacoma tide flats. God is visible all over the earth for those who are involved in his action.
Comments