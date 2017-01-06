Mental health: Rejecting tax was abdication of duty

2:13 Annie Wright will break tradition, add boys high school Pause

1:35 'Flu epidemic' hits Pierce County hard

0:47 Flames consume house in Tacoma's North End

2:03 Message in a bottle tells of Gig Harbor love story

1:59 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' playoff opener: 'Getting close ... the guys can feel it'

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

1:52 Bobby Wagner says Seahawks changed run fits on D to change game at SF