Media bias: The definition of journalism has changed

My Miriam-Webster dictionary defines journalism as “the collection and editing of news for presentation through the media.” Based on the media’s performance in the recent election, the definition is in need of an update. The major media outlets behaved badly.
Take Fox News, for example. After some initial hesitation, the Fox organization got behind Trump and did their best short of trotting out Santa Claus and his reindeer and the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders to support The Donald’s candidacy. Fox has been in celebration mode ever since election night.
On the other side, ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, PBS and other left-leaning media were totally supporting Hillary Clinton’s bid for the presidency. It’s pretty evident whom they wanted to win based on their reactions when Trump clenched the Electoral College vote. The rage and crying of the leftist media was actually embarrassing to watch.
Journalism is no longer an unbiased reporting of events. It’s time for us to adopt a new definition for journalism. The reality today is that journalism is the promotion and advocacy of political and social goals through the collection and editing of news for presentation though the media. Every media outlet has one or more agendas.
