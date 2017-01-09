Puyallup: Focus on cars, not compassion, is shameful

Puyallup has made headlines numerous times recently for issues regarding homelessness. In November, the city made the national “Hall of Shame” for its approach to homeless people; our mayor’s response was that the City Council has spent a lot of time thinking about the issue.
More recently the City Council considered adopting a one-tenth of 1 percent sales tax that must be used for chemical dependency or mental health treatment services and programs. (Twenty-two counties and the City of Tacoma have already adopted this tax). The mayor commented that we will only adopt it if Pierce County does because we don’t want our local sales tax to cost car buyers more than it would in other locations.
Well, he no longer has to worry as the Pierce County Council member from Puyallup cast the deciding vote last week to nix the tax. Might we want to do it simply to provide desperately needed humanitarian services and programs?
I am embarrassed by our elected leaders and their lack of concern about this issue. Instead of our legacy being how well we treat those in need, it will be “cars cost less in Puyallup.”
