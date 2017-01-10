Immigration: Sanctuary cities criminally defiant

Re: "Should Tacoma join the nation's sanctuary cities?" (TNT, Matt Driscoll column, 12/20).
I've said it before: What's tolerated by one generation is accepted by the next. When cities defy federal law with their actions as "sanctuary cities," it tells citizens you can ignore the law and nothing will happen.
This undermines law enforcement, making it more difficult for police officers to do their job for fear of a backlash of criticism from illegals and city leaders.
The federal government has never accepted nullification of its laws by state or local governments in the past. It should not permit cities to pick and choose which laws they will comply with.
Sanctuary city policies allow illegals to commit crimes, then roam free in the community. Driscoll stated that "its a good move all around and it takes guts and fortitude." It looks like anarchy to me.
Cut off their federal funding and see how defiant they are then.
