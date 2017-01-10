Clinton: Her defeat wasn't about making excuses

Re: “Clinton excuses for historic loss won’t wash,” (TNT, 12/23).
Columnist Jay Ambrose seems quite hostile toward Hillary Clinton, describing her, for example, as “espousing feminist causes every other minute.” He also dislikes “Bubba” as he calls Bill Clinton, who recently blamed Hillary’s loss on “angry white men, the Russians and FBI director James Comey.”
Ambrose considers the impact of the Wikileaks, “supposedly” supplied by Russians, as “somewhere between nil and very little.” This “supposedly” seems to parrot Trump himself.
Is it possible that Russian hacking, targeting Democrats but not Republicans, or that the blank cartridge fired by James Comey 11 days before the election made a difference? This was an incredibly close election,. Though PolitiFact found Hillary the most honest candidate by far, media stories in the last 10 days focused on whether she could be trusted.
I expect Clinton’s “excuses” to wash very well and Trump’s popularity among America’s working classes to wear badly.
