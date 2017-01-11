Tacoma: City Council should add unique skills

With the vacancy caused by the resignation of Victoria Woodards, the Tacoma City Council now has an opportunity to appoint someone who has the education and experience to add a unique skill set in one of the areas which is currently absent.
With the complex issue of saving the Click cable system ahead, it would benefit the city to have an appointed council member who is a technology professional or a forensic accountant and could understand the technology and financing issues.
Although there are aspirations for redevelopment, Old City Hall and the Elks Lodge still wait to be renovated. Little is being built in the city. Hence, it also would be a great benefit for the city to appoint a council member who’s an architect, professional planner or expert in real estate transactions.
In order for the city to appropriately renovate and fully utilize the Tacoma Dome in the future, it also would be useful for the appointed council member to have a background in large facility management or experience in the sports industry.
Comments