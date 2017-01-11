Election: Post-election therapy for young adults?

I experienced a mixed reaction to "News of the weird" (TNT, 12-28).
According to The Wall Street Journal, various American universities are offering therapy to young adults in order to help alleviate their grief following the November elections. Schools evidently are assisting them with everything from therapy dogs to coloring books and Play-Doh.
At first I was amazed, then I was amused, then I was apprehensive. Is all this indicative of the backbone of these individuals? Does this represent the maturity and character of these future American professionals? Will these folks have the "right stuff" to cope with the future?
I once had an instructor I never liked, who told me something I never forgot. He said, "You can help determine the measure of a person by how he (or she) responds when life hands them a raw deal." Do you believe that's true, regardless of your feelings about recent events?
