Congress: Be very afraid of Republican budget

The Republicans didn’t win this election. Their best and brightest were all soundly defeated by Donald Trump. He ran as a Republican because he knew his agenda of division and intolerance wouldn’t fly in a liberal party. End result: Trump wearing Republican clothing.
But never ones to waste an opportunity, Congressional Republicans are marching forward with their agenda. First, they exempted the repeal of Obamacare from cost analysis by the Congressional Budget Office. Repealing Obamacare will add hundreds of billions to the debt and deficit, but now we won’t know about it.
Next up? Huge tax breaks for the rich? Building the southern border wall (you know Mexico won’t pay for it)?
Of course, with skyrocketing debt, they won’t be able to replace Obamacare. The Republicans never intended to replace it which is why, after 60 repeal attempts, they still don’t have a replacement bill.
But it’s not just that; House Speaker Paul Ryan has long wanted to “privatize” (read: get rid of) Social Security and Medicare as well. At last, he’ll have his chance.
Fasten your seat belts, folks, it’s going to be a bumpy ride.
