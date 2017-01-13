Politics: Kindness should cut both ways

Re: “Can Democrats find a way to be kind?” (TNT, 1/11).
The letter writer finds irony with a recent TNT front page item about the Democrats’ organized protest “Counter-Inaugural ‘Bawl Ball” because he feels it is in contradiction with another article about making 2017 the year of being kind.
He then challenges Democrats to be kind in 2017, yet our soon-to-be-president (and many of his followers) have demonstrated by their actions that they are anything but kind.
I find it ironic that he doesn’t extend that challenge to the president elect.
Comments