Politics: Kindness should cut both ways

1:05 Traffic Q&A: Dangerous spot on Portland Avenue Pause

1:18 Deceased Megadeth drummer's gift stolen from son

2:03 Man accused of decapitating 2 women, torching Tacoma house to cover up crime

3:04 Pete Carroll says Seahawks will make game day decision in Atlanta on C.J. Prosise

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

1:02 Puyallup police respond to explosives injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

1:10 Gig Harbor seniors marry after unexpected romance blooms