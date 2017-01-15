Distracted driving: Common sense needed, not more laws

Re: “As deaths mount, lawmakers seek to ban all handheld device use in cars” (TNT, 1/3).
Isn’t it hypocritical of lawmakers to enact yet another law into effect when the police and highway patrols have their cell phones, laptop computers and police dispatch radios all in front of them at the same time.
In fact, I see more and more officers sitting by the side of the road staring at their screens or chewing the fat with another officer through an open window, instead of doing what they are paid to do which is looking for the erratic and distracted drivers.
Tell the lawmakers to get real. As long as there are mobile phones, they are going to be used. Divers be aware and drive defensively. If one is involved in an accident due to texting and driving, then yes, they should lose their driving privileges or pay a hefty fine, but no more laws, please. We are choking with them. Common sense is the universal unwritten law; use it. I’ve had 55 years of safe driving with no chargeable accidents.
