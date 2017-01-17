Unemployment insurance: Faulty systems update causes family to go hungry

Re: “State’s new unemployment benefits website crashes right after launch.” (TNT, 1/3)
I am writing today with regards to the systems update to the unemployment benefits center. I am a single mother of two children living in Tacoma. Five months ago, I was laid off. Since then, I have been claiming unemployment insurance while searching for full-time employment and attending school.
When the unemployment insurance update occurred on Jan. 1-3, the system did not work. After several hours of trying to log in, I was finally able to submit a claim on Jan. 4.
My family burned through the groceries we had, and I found myself praying that I would see the money in my account on Friday (Jan. 6). It wasn’t there. I called the office 27 times that day trying to talk to a claims specialist. I didn’t get through once. On Monday (Jan. 9), I woke up at 4 a.m. to find that the money still had not been deposited into my account.
How many other families were affected by this update? How many people have hungry children who now can’t eat? This systems update needs to be addressed publicly. A business decision made by this department has very real ramifications for the people receiving the benefit and they need to be held accountable.
