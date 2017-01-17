City manager: Equity and Human Rights

Among the most important legacies of outgoing City Manager T.C. Broadnax is the Office of Equity and Human Rights. In just two years, the office has made notable progress in growing a culture of equity, making Tacoma a more welcoming and richer community for all.
Examples include building relationships between police and communities of color through Project Peace, developing citywide guidelines to ensure equity in hiring, and building awareness of institutional racism and the harm it causes all of us.
The task of the office is bold and daunting, and the work has only begun. Human rights are under attack in our country at a level not seen in decades, but Tacoma offers an alternative. It is critical that our next city manager maintains our commitment to that alternative and makes it a priority during their tenure.
