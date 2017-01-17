Illegal drugs: News we can use

Re: “The enemy within: Bribes bore a hole in the US border.”
Thanks to The News Tribune for publishing stories for the past several months on the topic of illegal drugs. These articles inform people that drugs are an epidemic in the United States and this information helps people protect themselves and their families against the epidemic.
Drug neighborhoods are everywhere in America. Innocent people are killed, homes are burglarized, mail is stolen and shoplifting in stores occurs to support drug habits.
Some lawmakers protect drug users by forcing tax payers to pay for drug rehabilitation. Some lawmakers are contemplating opening heroin houses to medically supervise heroin injections. Law enforcement regarding drug use is declining. Those of us who are anti-drug are pretty much left on our own to protect ourselves from the growing drug epidemic.
I am grateful for articles that inform and give proof to all citizens that drugs influence illegal behavior.
Comments