2017: The age of whining is over

I believe that the keynote message for 2017 should be taking responsibility for ourselves. Only then can we truly be of service to others.
The age of whining is over. It is time to stop playing the victim, stop blaming somebody else for our circumstances and stop pretending we are entitled to other people's money. More than any president or political party, that shift in national psychology would radically change America.
As a responsible self-luminous individual, you may not create world peace this year, but you may bring a healing light to the person right beside. And that is enough. So walk gently on the earth. Go joyfully. And keep returning to your heart.
