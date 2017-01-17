Employment: Let’s keep Tacoma’s Tideflats productive

Re: “Our 2017 civic agenda,” (TNT, 1/8).
I really appreciated this editorial; the topics and your take on them were spot on, in my opinion.
I agree strongly with the blue-collar employment base section. I especially endorse your forthright criticism of those who thwarted a public, science and fact-based review of the proposed methanol plant in the Tideflats. Imagine what we could have learned from the process, even if, as you noted, it probably would have killed the plant.
The similarly science-challenged opposition to the LNG fuel plant is another misdirected appeal to raw fear, bolstered by facts out of context and speculation to get attention.
I support the city’s potential review of Tideflats planning in a sub-area plan, but share your concern about re-zoning industrial uses away. We all need to understand and support the economic benefits to Tacoma and its residents of high-wage employment. The tax base also benefits from use of the Tideflats’ otherwise scarce land and sea transportation opportunities in a safe and environmentally responsible way.
I hope that these economic facts are cataloged and recognized to help shape planning in the Tideflats.
