Comrad Trump: How Putin gained control of the White House

There are very real reasons why no major national paper’s editorial board, including The Tacoma News Tribune’s, endorsed President-elect Trump. As most of them put it, Trump was not qualified to occupy the White House. And this includes some very conservative types who had not endorsed a Democrat for decades.
Some of those reasons are now becoming all too painfully obvious, in particular, the news of the last few days, indicating that Russian president Vladamir Putin may have personal and business dirt on Comrade Donnie.
We were warned by many who worked closely with Trump over the years and knew him very well. If even a small part of what is being reported turns out to be true, this could be the shortest presidency in history.
The irony of it all is simply delicious: A man who started his run for the presidency using “birtherism” to portray President Obama as not a legitimate president, turns out to be the most illegitimate president in history. After all, he did lose the popular vote by several million.
Comrade Trump was right about one thing though: the election was rigged: by his puppet master Putin.
