Israel: Stop paying tribute to terrorist state

Our government has kowtowed to Israel for 70 years. Israel cages Palestinians with a concrete, razor-wire apartheid wall and shoots them with rockets, artillery and naval guns.
In Lebanon in 1982, Israeli Defense Forces isolated the neighborhoods of Sabra and Shatila and sent in their Phalangist allies to murder more than 2,000 Palestinian women and children. In 1967, they attacked our communications ship the USS Liberty in international waters, killing 34 U.S. sailors and wounding 171. Today, Israelis are pushing Arabs off their lands, stealing their property, crops andfruit trees.
Israel is a terrorist state, but Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and every Republican in Congress are Zionists; they support theocracies. The American/Israeli Political Action Committee orders them to send America’s wealth — our retirement, health, and infrastructure savings — to Israel. Our Congress forfeits our children’s futures and our prestige as the moral leader of the world.
When will our elected officials stop paying tribute to a nation dedicated to genocide?
